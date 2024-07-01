North Korea says its recent missile tests involved new ballistic missile with ‘super-large warhead’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has test-fired a new tactical ballistic missile capable of carrying a huge warhead. Monday’s test is seen as North Korea’s latest efforts to modernize its weapons arsenal to cope with what it calls U.S.-led threats. The North’s state media calls the weapon Hwasongpho-11Da-4.5 which can carry 4.5 ton-class “super-large warhead.” It says the test-fire on Monday was meant to verify flight stability and hit accuracy at the maximum range of 500 kilometers (310 miles) and the minimum range of 90 kilometers (55 miles). South Korea’s military earlier said that North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on Monday.

