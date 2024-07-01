Small plane with 5 on board crashes in upstate New York. No word on fate of passengers

SIDNEY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed in a rural area of upstate New York with five people on board. It was unclear Monday morning whether the wreckage of the plane had been located and whether there were any survivors. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Piper PA-46 crashed around 2 p.m. Sunday near the village of Sidney after taking off from a regional airport in Oneonta. A National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson says the plane was headed to Charleston, West Virginia, when it crashed under unknown circumstances. The FAA is assisting the NTSB in the investigation.

