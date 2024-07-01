Sotomayor’s dissent: A president should not be a ‘king above the law’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing a president to become a “king above the law,” in the use of official power, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said in a biting dissent that called the majority opinion on immunity for former President Donald Trump “utterly indefensible.” Joined by the court’s two other liberals on Monday, Sotomayor said the opinion would have disastrous consequences for the presidency and the nation’s democracy by creating a “law-free zone around the president.” While the high court majority found that presidents need immunity to lead the nation effectively, Sotomayor said it would be more dangerous if the president feels empowered to violate federal law.

