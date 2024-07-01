Swedes take a new step in parental leave. Grandparents can now get paid to take care of grandkids

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden is launching a groundbreaking new law, allowing grandparents to care for their grandchild and get paid. The Scandinavian country of 10 million people was the first in the world to introduce paid parental leave for fathers in addition to mothers 50 years ago. The new law came into effect on Monday. It allows parents to transfer some of their generous parental leave allowance to the child’s grandparents. Sweden is known for its taxpayer-funded social welfare system and has over generations built a society where citizens are taken care of from cradle to grave.

