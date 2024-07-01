The Supreme Court rules for a North Dakota truck stop in a new blow to federal regulations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has opened the door to new, broad challenges to regulations long after they take effect, the third blow in a week to federal agencies. The justices ruled 6-3 in favor of a truck stop in North Dakota that wants to sue over a regulation on debit card swipe fees. Federal law sets a six-year deadline for broad challenges to regulations. In this case, the regulation from the Federal Reserve governing the fees merchants must pay banks whenever customers use a debit card took effect in 2011. The deadline for lawsuits over the regulation was in 2017. But the truck stop didn’t open its doors until 2018. Still, a federal appeals court dismissed the challenge as too late.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.