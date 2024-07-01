UN adopts Chinese resolution with US support on closing the gap in access to artificial intelligence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a Chinese-sponsored resolution urging wealthy, developed nations to close the widening gap with poorer developing countries and ensure they have equal opportunities to use and benefit from artificial intelligence. The U.S.-supported resolution was approved Monday. The first U.N. resolution on artificial intelligence was adopted March 21. It was spearheaded by the United States and co-sponsored by 123 countries including China with the aim of ensuring AI is “safe, secure and trustworthy” and that all nations can take advantage of it. The two resolutions’ adoption shows that the U.S. and China are both determined to be key players in shaping the future of this powerful new technology.

