Andy Murray withdraws from singles at his last Wimbledon and only will play doubles with his brother

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray has withdrawn from singles at Wimbledon a little more than a week after surgery to remove a cyst from his spine. His representatives said Tuesday that the two-time men’s champion at the All England Club would make his farewell appearance at the tournament by playing doubles with his older brother, Jamie. The 37-year-old Murray has been planning to retire after the Paris Olympics, which start later this month. He was supposed to face Tomas Machac in the first round of singles. Murray won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016. The first of those made him the first British men’s singles champion at the tournament in 77 years.

