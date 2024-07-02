Dutch king swears in a new government 7 months after far-right party won elections

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands has a different prime minister for the first time in 14 years after Dutch King Willem-Alexander swore in the country’s new government more than seven months after elections. Dick Schoof, former head of the Dutch intelligence agency and counterterrorism office, signed the official royal decree at Huis Ten Bosch Palace on Tuesday, saying he “declared and promised” to uphold his duties as the country’s prime minister. The 67-year-old was formally installed alongside 15 other ministers who make up the country’s right-leaning coalition. The anti-immigration, anti-Islam party of firebrand Geert Wilders won the largest share of seats in elections last year but it took 223 days for the four parties in the coalition to form a government.

