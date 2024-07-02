From red wall to King’s Speech, UK elections have a vocabulary all their own. Here’s what to know

LONDON (AP) — Elections in the United Kingdom have a distinct vocabulary that draws on traditions of parliamentary democracy as well as the lexicon of U.S. politics and modern political spin. Voters go to the polls on Thursday. The key terms include “first past the post.” That the system that will elect new members of Parliament. It means the candidate with the highest number of votes in each district wins even if it’s not a majority of votes cast. Political parties are hoping to win seats in the “red wall” of longtime Labour strongholds and the “blue wall” of traditional Conservative seats. Whichever party wins will set out its plans for government in the King’s Speech to be delivered by King Charles III on July 17.

