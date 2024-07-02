Israel’s Dan David Prize names 9 historians as winners of prestigious award

JERUSALEM (AP) — Nine historians have been awarded Israel’s prestigious Dan David Prize. They include an archeologist whose research illuminated the hidden history of Viking armies and a researcher who studies the often-overlooked role of working-class Black women in the civil rights movement in the United States. The historians will each receive $300,000 to advance their work, which the Dan David Prize board says has “illuminated the past in bold and creative ways.” The prize was founded by Dan David, a Romanian-born businessman who set up the foundation in 2001, and is administered by Tel Aviv University.

