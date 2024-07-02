Local physicians warn of the dangers of “Safe and Sane” fireworks

Many Coachella Valley residents are gearing up for the Fourth of July by buying "Safe and Sane" fireworks.

"Safe and Sane" fireworks do not become airborne when lit and are marked with a seal of approval from the California State Fire Marshall.

These state approved fireworks, which are only permitted in Indio, Coachella and Desert Hot Springs, are considered safer than airborne fireworks that are illegal to sell and set off in California.

While, "Safe and Sane" fireworks may not pose as big of a threat as illegal fireworks, local physicians say they can still pose a real threat to your safety if not handled correctly.

“Even something as fun and benign as a sparkler can burn as hot as a blowtorch. They can be really, really dangerous. Some of the most common injuries that we see are obviously burns. Burns to the hands, burns to the body parts. We can also get burns or foreign body injuries to the eye," said Dr. Julie Puzzo, an Emergency Department Physician at JFK Memorial Hospital.

In 2023, the Consumer Product Safety Commission, or the CPSC, recorded over 9,000 firework-related injuries nationwide; 700 of those injuries were from "Safe and Sane" fireworks like sparklers.

The following tips can help keep your family safe this Independence Day: