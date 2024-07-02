New driver safety portal offers drivers improved interaction with the DMV

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has introduced a new online case management system that provides faster response times.

The modern digital system provides drivers, as well as their attorneys, with a more convenient way to interact with the Driver Safety office at the DMV by eliminating the need to visit a DMV Driver Safety office to request or conduct a hearing, as well as to check the status of a case or requirements to reinstate a suspended driver license.

Each month, the DMV receives approximately 30,000 calls from customers needing assistance with driver safety issues, challenges and actions. About 14,000 of those customers request a hearing.

Californians who have had their driving privilege revoked have the right to a hearing to contest the action and review evidence. Customers requesting a hearing may have had their driver's license suspended because they were driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or other substance, have too many negligent driving points on their record, or suffered a mental or physical issue that may have deteriorated their ability to drive.

“This latest online DMV service makes it much easier for customers to work through their driver safety issues without having to leave their home,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “This online system makes the DMV more accessible and streamlined.”

To access the new Driver Safety online case management system, drivers and attorneys must log into their MyDMV account.

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services to prevent the need to visit a DMV office. To learn about other options to complete DMV tasks, customers can use the Service Advisor on the DMV website.