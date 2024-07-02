Officials say at least 27 are killed in a stampede at a religious event in India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Officials say at least 27 people have been killed in a stampede at a religious gathering in northern India. More than 150 people were admitted to hospitals after the crush that occurred in a village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, said medical official Umesh Tripathi. He said the death toll may rise. Police told the Press Trust of India news agency that the stampede occurred due to overcrowding, but they did not specify how many people had gathered for the event.

