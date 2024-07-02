Remember wildfire danger on National Wildland Firefighter Day

July 2nd marks National Wildland Firefighter Day, a day dedicated to the men and women who protect others from wildfires.

Captain Chris O'Neill from Station 20 of the Riverside County Fire Department in Beaumont is one of those firefighters.

Firefighters from Station 20 respond to a wide variety of calls, including medical calls, traffic accidents, and of course, fires. Station 20 is one of the busiest stations in the county. O'Neill says the station responded to over 6,500 calls last year.

On Monday night, his station sent its own wildland fire engine to San Diego to support other agencies fighting the McCain fire, which has reached 1,000 acres, according to CalFire.

As temperatures rise during the summer, fire danger also increases. "We get these hot days that come in with super dry fuel and vegetation, and [that] increases the likelihood of a fire growing larger," O'Neill explains.

Firefighters like O'Neill emphasize the importance of heeding warnings and evacuations in the event of fires: "If you're told to evacuate, take what we're saying and get out sooner than later. Have a plan and be ready to pack your things and leave."

National Wildland Firefighter Day falls during National Wildland Firefighter Week of Remembrance. You can learn more about honoring our nation's wildland firefighters here.