Residential structure fire in Desert Hot Springs leaves three individuals displaced

Around 7:30 PM tonight, Cal Fire responded to a report of a structure fire in the 64800 block of La Costa in Desert Hot Springs.

According to Cal Fire, the initial 911 report indicated an entrapment, however when they arrived, there were no parties trapped or requiring rescue from the structure.

The fire was contained to the structure.

Three adults were displaced due to the incident. The Red Cross is currently assisting these individuals.

No injuries were reported.