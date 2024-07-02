Skip to Content
News

Residential structure fire in Desert Hot Springs leaves three individuals displaced

PxHere
By
today at 10:48 PM
Published 10:41 PM

Around 7:30 PM tonight, Cal Fire responded to a report of a structure fire in the 64800 block of La Costa in Desert Hot Springs.

According to Cal Fire, the initial 911 report indicated an entrapment, however when they arrived, there were no parties trapped or requiring rescue from the structure.

The fire was contained to the structure.

Three adults were displaced due to the incident. The Red Cross is currently assisting these individuals.

No injuries were reported.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Alyson Booth

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content