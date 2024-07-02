Supreme Court sidesteps new several new gun cases, including challenge to state assault weapons ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sidestepped a new set of Second Amendment fights. The justices on Tuesday declined to hear a challenge to an Illinois assault weapons ban and sent other gun cases back to lower courts, including a challenge to the law used to convict Hunter Biden. The moves come after the justices upheld a gun law intended to protect victims of domestic violence last month. That was the first guns rights case following their landmark ruling two years ago expanding gun rights. Challenges to gun ownership by drug users and people convicted of crimes were sent back to lower courts Tuesday , as was a New York gun law.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.