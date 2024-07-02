Utah State informs football coach Blake Anderson he will be fired for cause after Title IX review

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Utah State has informed football coach Blake Anderson he will be fired for cause. The school made the announcement Tuesday, saying it made the move after external review of allegations that Anderson hadn’t complied with Title IX policies regarding the reporting of sexual misconduct cases. Defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling will serve as interim coach during the upcoming season. Utah State also fired associate vice president and deputy athletic director Jerry Bovee and football director of player development and community Austin Albrecht. A lawyer for Anderson, Tom Mars, says the university lacked justification to fire Anderson for cause.

