Vandals behead a controversial sculpture of Mary giving birth to Jesus in an Austrian cathedral

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Vandals have beheaded a controversial sculpture featuring the Virgin Mary giving birth to Jesus that had been exhibited in the cathedral in the Austrian city of Linz. The sculpture had drawn criticism from some traditionalist Catholics who said it was blasphemous. The Linz diocese says the incident on Monday had been reported to police. It condemned the beheading. A purported statement attributed to the anonymous vandal implied that the vandal’s emails and calls to the diocese to complain about the sculpture had been ignored.

