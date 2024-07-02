Virginia certifies John McGuire as primary winner over Rep. Bob Good, who says he’ll seek a recount

RICHMOND. Va. (AP) — The Virginia State Board of Elections has certified the apparent defeat of Republican congressman Bob Good, one of America’s most conservative congressmen, to a challenger endorsed by former President Donald Trump in the state’s June 18 primaries. Tuesday’s certification does not end the matter, though. Good has said he will seek a recount now that the state has declared his opponent, state Sen. John McGuire, the winner of the primary in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. State law allows Good to request a recount because his margin of defeat is less than a percentage point, but he will be required to pay for it. Last week the AP declared the race too close to call, citing the likelihood of a recount.

