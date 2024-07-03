Haiti’s prime minister says Kenyan police are crucial to controlling gangs, early days are positive

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille told the U.N. Security Council that recently deployed Kenyan police will be crucial to helping control the country’s gangs and moving toward democratic elections. He said Wednesday his government will focus on addressing gang violence and food insecurity, ensuring free elections through constitutional and political reform, and rebuilding public trust in the police. The initial contingent of 200 Kenyan police arrived in Port-au-Prince late last month. Kenya has pledged 1,000 police to the U.N.-endorsed international police force. They will later be joined by police from the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Benin, Chad and Jamaica, for a total of 2,500 personnel.

