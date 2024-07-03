Here’s how Harris could take over Biden’s campaign cash if he drops out and she runs for president

Vice President Kamala Harris has been one of President Joe Biden’s staunchest defenders following his shaky performance in last week’s debate, but she’s also emerged as a potential option to lead the party herself if Biden opted not to continue his campaign. One big question is what would happen to the current campaign’s $91 million cash on hand, according to its most recent filings. Campaign finance experts suggest Harris could take over the Biden-Harris campaign cash, since her name is on its paperwork. Donors could seek refunds, but the campaign would need to sign off. And if neither Biden nor Harris is the nominee, any funds taken in up until the Democratic National Convention would stay with the original campaign account.

