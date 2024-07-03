Lightning strike blamed for wildfire that killed 2 people in New Mexico, damaged 1,400 structures

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a lightning strike caused the larger of two wildfires that has killed at least two people and destroyed or damaged more than 1,400 structures in New Mexico. The South Fork Fire was first reported June 17 on the Mescalero Apache Reservation and forced the evacuation of the Village of Ruidoso. As of Wednesday, the fire was 87% contained after burning more than 27 square miles and parts of the village have been evacuated because of flash floods. Meanwhile, authorities say the cause of the nearby Salt Fire remains under investigation. It has burned more than 12 square miles and was 84% contained as of Wednesday.

