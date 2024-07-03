Renowned Nazi hunter in France advises Jews to choose far right over far left in elections

PARIS (AP) — France’s renowned Nazi hunter Serge Klarsfeld is advising voters in Sunday’s parliamentary elections that if they’re faced with a duel between Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally and a far-left competitor, they should choose the far right. Klarsfeld is an 88-year-old Jewish historian who has dedicated his life to bringing fugitive Nazis to justice. His advice goes against many other Jewish leaders and intellectuals in France who see fighting the National Rally as a top priority. But he says that the country’s far-left France Unbowed party supports Palestinians and has “antisemitic overtones,” while Le Pen’s party supports Israel and Jewish people. He says that makes the choice “simple.’

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.