Indian Wells Riverside County Sheriff’s Office to conduct enforcement operation on texting while driving

On Friday, July 5, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office- Indian Wells will conduct an enforcement operation focused on drivers suspected of violating the hands-free cell phone law.

Drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle under current law. This includes talking, texting, or using an app.

Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine. Violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver's record.

"A driver's focus should be on the road, not their phone," Riverside County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Don Olson said. "That text, phone call, email or social media post is not worth the risk to yourself and other people on the road."

In the event of needing program directions or taking an important phone call, pull over to a safe parking spot. Silence your phone or place it out of your reach before driving.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.