Turkmenistan and Iran sign deal to supply gas to Iraq. Iran will build pipeline to aid delivery

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan and Iran have signed a contract for the delivery of 10 billion cubic meters a year of Turkmen gas that Iran will then ship on to Iraq. The deal was announced by Turkmenistan’s foreign ministry, which did not state the monetary worth of the contract. The ministry’s statement said Iranian companies will construct a new 125-kilometer (77-mile) pipeline to Iran to expand Turkmenistan’s delivery capacity. The ministry said Turkmenistan plans to increase its gas supplies to Iran to 40 billion cubic meters a year. Iraq last year faced disruptions in the supply of Iranian gas, which accounted for about 40% of its imports.

