2 women in Chicago and Cleveland police officer are among those killed in July Fourth shootings

Two women in a home in Chicago, a police officer serving a warrant in Cleveland and an armed person making threats in Yellowstone National Park are among people who have been killed in shootings on the Fourth of July. The holiday is historically one of the nation’s deadliest days of the year. Three boys, ages 8, 7 and 5, were also wounded in the shooting on Thursday in Chicago, which police say resulted from an apparent personal dispute. A flurry of shootings around the Fourth of July a year ago left more than a dozen people dead and over 60 wounded.

