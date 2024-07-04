Key partner withdraws support from Nepal’s government to join new coalition

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s second largest party withdrew from the government Thursday to join its longtime rival in a new coalition, as pressure builds on the prime minister to resign. The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) announced it was withdrawing support for Dahal and all their ministers resigned. Leaders of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) and the Nepali Congress, the second and first largest parties had signed an agreement earlier this week to form a new partnership to run the government for the remaining three years left before general elections. Dahal had been leading his shaky governing coalition since becoming prime minister in December 2022 following an inconclusive election.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.