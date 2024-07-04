Man who stabbed South Korea’s opposition leader sentenced to 15 years in prison

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court says a man who stabbed the country’s opposition leader in the neck earlier this year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The man attacked Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung in January after approaching him asking for his autograph at an event in the southeastern city of Busan. He later told police that he wanted to kill Lee to prevent him from becoming South Korea’s president. The Busan District Court says the man was handed the prison term on Friday after being found for guilty for an attempted murder and a violation of an election law.

