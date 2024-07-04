Tarmo Peltokoski, 24-year-old Finnish conductor, to become Hong Kong Philharmonic music director

Tarmo Peltokoski has been hired to succeed Jaap van Zweden as music director of the Hong Kong Philharmonic. The philharmonic says the 24-year-old will start a five-year term in the 2026-27 season after serving as music director designate in 2025-26. Peltokoski grew up in Finland and studied at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki with Jorma Panula, a famed 93-year-old conductor, composer and teacher whose students have included Esa-Pekka Salonen, Susanna Mälkki, Osmo Vänskä and Klaus Mäkelä. Deutsche Grammophon signed him to an exclusive recording contract in October. Peltokoski conducted Wagner’s Ring for the first time at age 22 at the Finland’s Eurajoki Bel Canto Festival in August 2022.

