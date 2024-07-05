Biden faced a low bar in his first post-debate interview. It’s not certain he cleared it

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Biden sat down with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Friday for one of the most important interviews of the Democratic president’s decades-long political career. The 22-minute session came a full eight days after Biden’s disastrous debate performance last week, when the 81-year-old president struggled to spar with Donald Trump on almost every issue or even communicate basic ideas. Far fewer people watched the ABC interview. But the audience included many of the elected officials, donors and political strategists who are actively deciding whether to help rescue — or end — Biden’s candidacy in the coming days. The president and his team were hopeful that the interview would help rally his party and generate momentum. It’s unclear if he was successful.

