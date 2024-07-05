Crocodiles cannot outnumber people in Australian territory where girl was killed, leader says

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The leader of Australia’s Northern Territory says the crocodile population must be either maintained or reduced and cannot be allowed to outstrip the human population. The remarks followed the death this week of a 12-year-old girl who was swimming in a Northern Territory creek. The crocodile population has exploded across Australia’s tropical north since it became a protected species in the 1970s. The territory has approved a 10-year plan that allows culling of crocodiles at popular swimming spots but stops short of a return to mass culls. The territory’s leader said $337,000 had been allocated in the Northern Territory budget for crocodile management in the coming year, but an opposition leader said more money was needed.

