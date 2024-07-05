How an Oscar-winning filmmaker helped a small-town art theater in Ohio land a big grant

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (AP) — When the Little Art Theatre set out to land a $100,000 grant to fund a stylish new marquee, the cozy arthouse theater had some talented help. Oscar-winning documentarian Steve Bognar lives in Yellow Springs, the Ohio town where the theater is a downtown fixture. The co-director of 2020’s “American Factory,” Bognar advocates for small independent theaters everywhere as they struggle to survive the transition to streaming. His eight-minute video landed the theater its grant. It used a series of classic movie titles flashed onto the theater’s marquee and interviews with locals to illustrate Little Art’s importance to the community and society.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.