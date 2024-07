4th of July celebrations aren’t over yet.

The City of Indio invites the community to its Independence Day Block Party in Downtown Indio on Friday, July 5, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s a free, family-friendly event with food trucks, carnival games and live music.

The night will end with a patriotic drone show at 9 p.m.

