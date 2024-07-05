Judge says Nashville school shooter’s writings can’t be released as victims’ families have copyright

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville judge has ruled that the writings of the person who killed three 9-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville last year cannot be released to the public. Chancery Court Judge I’Ashea Myles ruled Thursday that The Covenant School children and parents hold a copyright to the documents, which were given to them by the shooter’s parents. The March 2023 shooting was carried out by a former student who was shot and killed by police. The withholding of the writings has been particularly controversial because some people see the shooting as a hate crime against Christians and believe the journals will prove it.

