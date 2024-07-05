Kansas’ top court rejects 2 anti-abortion laws, bolstering a state right to abortion access
AP Political Writer
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has struck down state laws regulating abortion providers more strictly than other health care providers and banning a common second-trimester procedure. The court’s decisions Friday in two separate cases reaffirm its stance that the state constitution protects abortion access. The court declared access to abortion a fundamental right in 2019. Voters also have decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would have explicitly declared abortion not a fundamental right. The court has rejected a suggestion from lawyers for the state that the justices should walk back the 2019 decision.