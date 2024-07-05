Local animal shelters see increase in lost pets after Fourth of July celebrations

Fireworks are a fun way to celebrate Independence Day for many, but for our four-legged friends, the loud bangs and booms can be frightening.

July 5th is one of the busiest times of the year for animal shelters. Many shelters can see a 30 to 50 percent increase in lost pets after the holiday.

The Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms says there's been an increase in lost pets all week long.

If you're looking for a lost pet, they say to bring your ID, let them know which pet is yours, and they'll work to reunite you with your pet the same day. They also say if your pets have been tagged and microchipped, they'll give you a call.

The shelter says fees for impounded animals will be waived on Friday and Saturday in an effort to reunite lost pets with their owners.