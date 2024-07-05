US says troops are leaving Niger bases this weekend and in August after coup

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military commander in Niger says all American forces and equipment will leave a small base in the West African country this weekend and fewer than 500 remaining troops will be out of a critical drone base in August. The departures come ahead of a Sept. 15 deadline set in an agreement with the new ruling junta. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth Ekman said Friday that a number of small teams of 10-20 U.S. troops, including special operations forces, have moved to other countries in West Africa. The bulk of the other forces will go, at least initially, to Europe. Ekman spoke in an interview from the U.S. embassy in Niamey.

