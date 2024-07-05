Wisconsin Supreme Court changes course, will allow expanded use of ballot drop boxes this fall

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is changing course and will allow officials to place ballot drop boxes around their communities in this fall’s elections in the presidential swing state. The court ruled in 2022 that absentee ballot drop boxes could be used only in election offices and no one other than the voter could return a ballot in-person. Liberal justices gained control of the court last year, prompting a progressive voter group to ask the court to reconsider that ruling. The court ruled 4-3 on Friday that placing a ballot in a drop box equates to delivering it to a local election clerk regardless of where the box is located.

