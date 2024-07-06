4 killed in shooting during party at a Kentucky home; suspect died after a vehicle chase, police say

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — Police say four people were killed and three others were wounded in an early morning shooting during a party at a home in northern Kentucky. Police say the shooting suspect later died after fleeing the home and leading police on a vehicle pursuit that ended with the suspect’s car falling into a ditch. Police say they found seven shooting victims when they arrived at a home in Florence at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday. Four people were found dead. Three others were taken to a hospital in Cincinnati in critical condition. Police say the suspect was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after his vehicle went into the ditch. The suspect died at a hospital.

