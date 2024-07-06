‘Freedom!’ chants at Venezuelan opposition rallies ahead of election show depth of needs and fear

BARINAS, Venezuela (AP) — The chant is concise, but it could not be more meaningful for millions of Venezuelans in 2024: “Freedom!” Members of the political opposition shout it with tears in their eyes, or red angry faces, or with hopeful ear-to-ear smiles. The calls for “libertad” have been a staple of the opposition’s events ahead of the highly anticipated July 28 presidential election. With the official start of campaigns this week, they were deafening during a massive rally Saturday. Collectively, they show people’s long-sought freedom from the 25-year rule of self-described socialist governments. Individually, Venezuelans seek wide- ranging freedoms, including freedom of expression.

