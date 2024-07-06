Japan partners with Cambodia to share demining knowledge with Ukraine, other countries

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Japan’s foreign minister has announced a joint project with Cambodia to share knowledge and technology on land mine removal with countries around the world, including Ukraine. Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa made comments during a visit Saturday to the Cambodian Mine Action Center, which was formed in the 1990s at the end of the Southeast Asian nation’s decades of civil war. It seeks to deal with an estimated 4 million to 6 million land mines and other unexploded munitions left strewn around the countryside. Cambodian deminers are among the world’s most experienced and in 2022 began training deminers from Ukraine.

