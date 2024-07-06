Locals and tourists react to record-breaking heat in Palm Springs

The City of Palm Springs is experiencing record temperatures, including a scorching 124-degree day, the highest ever recorded for the area. Locals and visitors alike have had mixed reactions about the intense heat.

"The heat is so dry, on your skin," said Sarah, a Southern California local who is visiting the Coachella Valley for the weekend. "It feels just like your skin starts to tan as soon as you come out." Sarah and her daughter Karyna are both looking forward to attending the New Kids on the Block concert at Acrisure arena, but what they weren't expecting was the heat.

"We were not expecting the weather when we booked the trip," said Sarah. "So it was a surprise and we just kept with it. We did find some misters at a restaurant, and then we probably will spend some time at the pool before the concert."

Several other tourists are also finding refuge by the pool, including one family from the Netherlands who are on a 15-day road trip around the U.S.

Little did they know they would witness history during their time here this weekend.

"We were in Los Angeles a few days ago," said Linda. "It was 30 degrees celsius there. So it was not too hot for us. Now here it's hot, but it's not obnoxious. It's comfortable and we are enjoying it."

Others say they're used to the heat.

"It's reaching like 112, 111, but we're outside in the heat all the time. So it's not really affecting me that much. But you know, people who aren’t really in the heat and might be affected them a lot,"said Mark.

And some, like Bernice, even say they chose to come to the area during the heat on purpose.

"I love it," said Bernince. "I'm coming from Santa Monica. So it's like tops 80-degrees over there. And then here, it's just nice and warm. I love coming here to get a little tan. I love it, so much."