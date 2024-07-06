Off-duty NYPD officer who was among 4 killed when drunk driver crashed into nail salon laid to rest

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty New York Police Department officer who was among four killed when a drunk driver plowed into a nail salon on Long Island last month has been laid to rest. Hundreds gathered Saturday at a funeral home in New Hyde Park for the memorial service for Emilia Rennhack. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the 30-year-old Deer Park resident “the best of our city.” Her husband lamented that the couple had “so many more plans” for their future. The driver in the June 28 crash pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated at his arraignment Monday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.