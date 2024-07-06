To a defiant Biden, the 2024 race is up to the voters, not to Democrats on Capitol Hill

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Democratic Party has not fallen in line behind President Joe Biden, even after the events that were set up to reset his imperiled campaign and show everyone he wasn’t too old to be president four more years. Ten days into the crisis moment of his debate with Donald Trump, there’s a standoff that doesn’t appear to be dying down. Biden is dug in. Yet the chorus of Democratic voices calling for him to step aside is growing, from donors, strategists and from lawmakers who say he should bow out.

