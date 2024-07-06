What we learned from the UK’s general election that will shape politics over the coming years

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has its first change in government in 14 years after the Labour Party won a resounding victory in a general election. It is the Conservative Party’s biggest defeat ever. The new government faces huge challenges, including fixing the country’s sluggish economic and social malaise resulting in part from the U.K’s exit from the European Union, the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and several Conservative Party scandals. Among the things that we have learned from this election: the country’s two main parties are not as dominant as they used to be; no election has seen this many Cabinet ministers lose their seats in Parliament; Labour’s stance on the war in Gaza has lost it votes; and Labour is back in favor in Scotland.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.