A US appeals court will review its prior order that returned banned books to shelves in Texas

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans is taking another look at its own recent order requiring a Texas county to keep eight books on public library shelves that deal with subjects including sex, gender identity and racism. Llano County officials had removed 17 books from its shelves in 2021. A U.S. district judge ruled last year that the books must be returned. On June 6, a divided three-judge panel of the appeals court ruled that eight of the books had to be returned to shelves. But the full 5th Circuit appeals court has now tossed that ruling and said the case will be reheard.

