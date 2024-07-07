Britain’s new top diplomat in Poland discusses closer ties with Europe and support for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Britain’s new Foreign Secretary David Lammy has held talks with his Polish counterpart as part of his first international trip seeking to tighten U.K. relations with the European Union and stress support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. Lammy said he was visiting Britain’s “key partners” in Europe — Poland, Germany and Sweden, all NATO members — for cooperation and security talks. He said Sunday that Britain’s military, economic, political and diplomatic support for Ukraine will remain unwavering, while it wants a “reset” with Europe in the areas of climate protection, energy and migration.

