Can you ‘Trump-proof’ NATO? As Biden falters, Europeans look to safeguard the military alliance

WASHINGTON (AP) — NATO allies are gathering in Washington for a summit this week, and the prospect that Donald Trump, the military alliance’s most prominent critic, may return to power is dominating discussions. President Joe Biden’s shaky performance in the presidential debate last month has escalated doubts about his chances of reelection. It’s given rise to the term “Trump-proofing” or “future-proofing” NATO. Trump shrugged during the presidential debate when Biden asked him if he would pull out of the 75-year-old military alliance. As the prospect of another Trump administration grows, European allies and NATO itself are talking about taking on more of the U.S. role in organizing support for Ukraine and working to make the alliance more self-sufficient.

