Man charged after giving a child fireworks that set 2 homes on fire, police say

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man was charged with arson after giving an 11-year-old child fireworks that set a shed and two homes on fire on Independence Day. The Nassau County Police Department on Long Island says 33-year-old Karamjit Singh told the child to light the fireworks Thursday morning outside his home in Levittown. They malfunctioned and engulfed a shed in flames. The fire then spread to Singh’s home and a neighboring house, causing extensive damage. No injuries were reported. Singh was arrested and the child was released to a family member.

