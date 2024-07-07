South Korea will withdraw plan to suspend licenses of striking doctors to resolve medical impasse

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will withdraw its earlier plan to suspend licenses of striking doctors to resolve the country’s long medical impasse. Health Minister Cho KyooHong said Monday the government has decided not to suspend their licenses of the strikers, regardless of whether they return to their hospitals or not. More than 13,000 medical interns and resident doctors walked off the job in February in protest of the government’s plan to sharply boost school admissions. Their walkouts have significantly burdened operations of university hospitals where they had worked while training. A Seoul court in May ruled in support of the government’s plan.

